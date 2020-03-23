Ruby (Kuehn) Johnson, 95 passed away at the Neligh Care and Rehabilitation Center on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Ruby came to Neligh in 1945 as a new bride after marrying Navy aviation machinist first-class Roland Johnson (deceased 2003) in California. Ruby, along with Husband Rolly, were life-long members of the United Methodist Church in Neligh. She is survived by two sons, Tim Johnson of Lincoln and Russ Johnson (wife Janice) of Norfolk, and a daughter Janell (Johnson) Poehling of San Diego; a sister, Jeanette Schneider, of Vacaville, CA; 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Because of the recent global COVID-19 pandemic, there will not be a memorial service. Condolences may be sent ℅ Janell Poehling, 6210 Gullstrand St. #331, San Diego, C 92122 and also to the family at www.beyersnidermemorialfh.com