Mass of Christian Burial for Roy Davis, age 75, of Neligh, Nebraska will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 31, 2020, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Neligh. Reverend Mike Eckley will be Celebrant, with burial in Royal Cemetery in Royal, Nebraska.
Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church.
Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Roy died Friday, January 24, 2020, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.
Roy Emerson Davis, son of Roy and Geraldine (Allen) Davis, was born August 30, 1944, at Clearwater, Nebraska. He attended Clearwater and Orchard schools and graduated from Gold Beach High School in Gold Beach, Oregon. On December 27, 1975, Roy married Sheila Berry at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Neligh, Nebraska. Their marriage was blessed with three children, Seth, Anne, and Aaron.
As a young adult, Roy worked in a sawmill in Oregon and farmed with his family in Nebraska. In 1981, he bought the West Hillview Motel and proudly owned and operated it for 35 years. He started Davis Antiques after a lifetime of collecting and restoring antiques. Roy also loved gardening and landscaping. Roy loved history and genealogy and was his family’s historian.
Roy is survived by his children, Seth (Jennifer) Davis of Marshaltown, Iowa, Anne (Ed) Hemenway of Neligh, Nebraska, and Aaron Davis of Lincoln, Nebraska; seven grandsons; one granddaughter; sisters, Connie Sloan of Athena, Oregon, Judy Gauntz of North Bend, Oregon, Patricia Johnson of Coss Bay, Oregon, and Pamela (Larry) Kirkpatrick of Eugene, Oregon; and brother, Richard (Deb) Davis of Neligh, Nebraska.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sheila Davis; and sister, Cheryl Spencer.