Ronnie L. Milliken, 53, of Oakdale, died unexpectedly in his sleep one day shy of his 54th birthday. A memorial gathering will take place at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at the Oakdale Community Center in Oakdale. Stop in and say goodbye to Ron.
Ron was born August 15, 1967 to Duane and Lois (Peters) Milliken. He attended school at Neligh-Oakdale. Ron worked in construction most of his life. He worked for Antelope County in the road department. He patched oil roads in the county first by hand and later with a modern automated patching machine. He then went to work with concrete and worked for many different places over the years. Most recently he was working with Rob Hoefer.
Ron loved his Huskers, Trump, (now they can’t make you get the COVID-19 shot) and his music. He had many names; Ron, Ronnie, Smokey, brother, friend, relative, DM, Ashlahanza, Bondal and co-worker.
Ron is survived by his brother Russell of Neligh.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother and one sister in infancy.