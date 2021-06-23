Ronald Snodgrass, 78, of Omaha passed away on Saturday, June 19 at the Veteran's Hospital in Omaha.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, June 24 at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church in Glenwood, Iowa. Burial with military honors will be held in the Tabor, Iowa Cemetery.
Per the request of the family, memorials are requested to the American Heart Association or American Cancer Society.
Loess Hills Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Ronald Edward Snodgrass, one of three children of Stanley and Edith (Wortman) Snodgrass, was born on January 13, 1943 in Brunswick. He graduated from Grand Island Central Catholic in 1960. Following high school he enlisted in the United States Air Force. He served from October 4, 1960 until October 2, 1964.
On June 20, 1962, he married Carolyn Schwieger at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Grand Island. The couple was blessed with three children, Mark, Marsha and Mary Jane. The couple later divorced. In 1993, he married Ozelle “Joan” Gipson in Topeka, Kans.
Ron loved to skeet shoot, enjoyed playing Texas Hold-Em. He was known for telling stories and always telling jokes, he would introduce himself as Grandpa Ron as his grandchildren and great grandchildren were his pride and joy.
Ron is preceded in death by his parents; wife Joan; son-in-law Larry Anderson; and sister Marjean Johnson and her husband Marvin.
Ron is survived by his children, Mark Snodgrass and his wife Robin Clark of Rio Rancho, N.M; Marsha Anderson and Mary Jane Snodgrass, both of Omaha; 21 grandchildren; two great grandchildren; brother Alan Snodgrass and his wife Shannon of Gilbert, Ariz; other relatives; and a host of many special friends.