Neligh, NE (68756)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms...some may be locally strong, especially during the evening. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms...some may be locally strong, especially during the evening. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.