Funeral service for Ronald Wilkinson, age 81, of Oakdale, NE will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Elgin United Methodist Church with Pastor Brian Loy, officiating.
Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh, NE. Burial will be at Oakdale Cemetery. CDC guidelines will be followed and masks to be worn at visitation and funeral service.
Ron passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020surrounded by family at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh, NE. Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be directed to the family at www.beyersnidermemorialfh.com
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to family for future designation.