Celebration of Life Service for Rollie W. Hank age 93, of Pierce, NE will be held at a later date in honor of his wishes. Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater is handling the arrangements. Rollie passed away, November 2, 2021 at Faith Regional Hospital in Norfolk, NE. Condolences may be directed to the family at www.snidermemorialfh.com
Rollie Woodrow Hank was born March 29, 1928 to Rudolph and Susie (Cockle) Hank at Harrold, South Dakota. He graduated from Neligh High School in 1946. He enlisted in the Army September 1946, serving in Japan. He was in the 11th Airborne Division as a paratrooper. Rollie was discharged in February 1948. He then attended Norfolk Jr. College. He went to work for Consumer Public Power which became Nebraska Public Power. Rollie married Donna Johnson on October 6, 1950. They had three sons and a daughter; Rick, Jack, Diane and Gary. They lived in Allen, Kearney, Crawford, Superior, Plattsmouth and Geneva while working for NPPD. Rollie retired in 1984, settled in Clearwater and later in Pierce, Nebraska. Rollie enjoyed spending time with family, doing puzzles, playing cards and games. He also liked to go golfing, and camping. He was a member of Elks Lodge, American Legion and VFW groups in the various communities that he resided in.
He is survived by wife, Donna Hank of Pierce, NE. Sons: Rick (Karen) Hank of Broken Bow, NE and Jack, (Nancy) Hank of La Vernia, TX. Daughter, Diane (Brian) Sullivan of Pierce, NE. Ten grandchildren; eighteen great grandchildren, and one great grandchild on the way.
Rollie is preceded in death by his parents; son, Gary; sister, Minetta (Les) Berg; sister, Irma (George) Cass; brother, Irvin (Meryle) Hank; and many other relatives and friends.