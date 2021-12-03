Private Family Memorial Service for Roger Hanson, age 60 of Neligh, NE was held at Neligh Seventh Day Adventist Church. Inurnment at Laurel Hill Cemetery. Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Roger passed away November 3, 2021 at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.
Roger Hanson was born on September 4, 1961 at Antelope Memorial Hospital at Neligh, NE to Herman “Whitey” LaVerna (Klug) Hanson. He was baptized on August 1974 at Neligh Seventh Day Adventist Church. Roger attended Neligh High School and graduated with the Class of 1979. He had worked for Marquette Appiaries from 1983 - 1989 and Blackburn Mfg. from 1990-1998. Roger’s hobbies consisted of a love for model trains, computer programming, games, origami, and old movies. He was a very quiet, patient, gentle and private person. Roger was a loving brother, and uncle, great uncle, and a great-great uncle and cousin to many. He was a member of the Neligh Seventh Day Adventist Church.
Survived by his sisters, Karen (Phil) Hart of Neligh, NE; Diane (Joel) Carpenter of Plainview, NE, and his brother, Allan (Linda) Hanson of Terrell, TX.
Preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Jane Lichtenberg, and nephew, Chad Carpenter.