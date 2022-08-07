Rodney Dale Roland, 54, Oakdale, passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at the Osmond General Hospital. He was born October 12, 1967, to Robert and Gloria Huntemann Roland in Osmond.
Rodney was employed at Guarantee Roofing and Sheet Metal of Norfolk for 20 years as a machine operator and roofing specialist. He took great pride in his work. He had many interests, including working on cars, hot rods, always building stuff, but most of all he lived for the outdoors, hunting, and you could always find him fishing. If he was not home, fishing was his life after a hard day. He is survived by his mother, Gloria, of Coleridge, one son, Colton Roland of Yankton, S.D., four brothers, Robert (Butch), Tilden, Byron, Oakdale, Aaron (Brenda), Hastings, Roger, Wausa, three sisters, Bev (Ken) Owen, Lincoln, Barb (Lyle) Gullicksen, Wausa, Brenda (Steve) Barden, Coleridge, an uncle, Eugene Huntemann, Freeman, Oregon, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert, a sister-in-law, Barb Roland, and an infant sister, Gloria Jean.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 12:00 p.m., August 27, at the Oakdale Community Center. Family and friends are encouraged to bring special photos or tokens to share at a memory table.