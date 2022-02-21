Memorial services for Rodney Boelter, age 78, of Orchard, will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 25, 2022, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton, Nebraska. John Petersen will officiate, with burial in Grimton Cemetery in rural Orchard.
Visitation will be Thursday, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., at the funeral home.
Rodney died Friday, February 18, 2022, at his residence.
Rodney Richard “Jake” Boelter, son of Willis and Martha (Kurka) Boelter was born February 20, 1943, at Orchard, Nebraska. He attended country school in Dorsey and later graduated from O’Neill Public School in 1960.
On February 9, 1964, Rodney was united in marriage to Patricia Elliot at United Methodist Church in Orchard. They were blessed with two sons, Randy Richard and Darin Duane.
Rodney and Pat made their home in the Walnut community where he farmed and milked cows. Rodney worked for local farmers and drove milk truck out of Orchard.
He loved being with his family, playing cards, dancing, and talking to everyone. Rodney loved old country music and going to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s events. You would always see him wearing his cowboy hat. Rodney will always be remembered for coming up with nicknames for each of his five great-grandchildren.
Rodney is survived by his son, Darin (Lori) Boelter of Brunswick; grandchildren, Lisa (Jay) Janak of Royal, Larissa (Sam) Funk of Norfolk, Lucas (Marissa) Nelson of Orchard, and Chance Boelter of Brunswick; great-grandchildren, Tessa “Snickelfritz”, Lilly “Lilly Bug”, Paisley “Little Bit”, Drake “Goose”, and Ripp “Rip Van Winkle”; brother, Duane (Sharon) Boelter of Walnut; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Pat; son, Randy; and his parents.