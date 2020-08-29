Graveside services for Rodger Risinger, age 90 of Pierce, Nebraska will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Bloomfield City Cemetery in Bloomfield, Nebraska. Reverend Jacob Bobby will officiate.
Military Honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4996, American Legion Post 249, Army National Guard Honor Guard, and American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be September 4, 2020, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton, Nebraska.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are required.
Rodger Risinger, son of Reed and Velma Risinger, was born December 16, 1929, at Venus, Nebraska. He attended Creighton Public School. Rodger was a Korean War veteran and served his country as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army. Rodger was married to Joyce Prescott on April 17, 1954, at Aurora, Colorado. Three children were born to them: Charles, Douglas, and David. He later married Maxine Simmons on June 15, 1999, in Hotchkiss, Colorado
Rodger has lived in Bloomfield, Nebraska, Fountain, Colorado, and Norfolk, Nebraska. He worked as a farmer and in sales for Montgomery Ward’s Tire. Rodger was a member of the V.F.W. and American Legion. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and traveling.
He died August 24, 2020 at Norfolk Veterans Home at the age of 90.
Survivors include, Charles and Judy Risinger of Pierce, Nebraska, Douglas and Carol Risinger of Norfolk, Nebraska, David and Molly Risinger of Arboles, Colorado, Carol and Marcus Corey of Washington, and Earl and Lori Simmons of Arizona; 14 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Reed and Velma Risinger; first wife, Joyce Risinger; second wife, Maxine Simmons; brothers, Franklin, Rex, Joyce, Arnold, and Leonard Risinger; and sisters, Marie, Agnes, Mildred, Reba, and Blanche Risinger.