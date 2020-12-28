Rocky Gene Neal of Eagan, MN passed away on December 16, 2020 at age 65. Rocky was the son of Eugene and Doris (Yaryan) Neal, formerly of Clearwater, NE.
Rocky lived in Nebraska until his junior high years when the family moved to Worthington, Minnesota. He graduated from Worthington High School and then served in the U.S. Air Force for 6 years as an Aerospace Photographic Systems Technician.
Following his military service, Rocky was employed with the U.S. Postal Service for 30 years as a Maintenance Mechanic performing maintenance and repair tasks for the various postal sorting machines.
Rocky enjoyed animals and music. He was also an avid reader, especially enjoying science fiction novels. Although he was mostly quiet and reserved, he had a dry sense of humor and sharp, quick wit that will be sadly missed.
Rocky is survived by his mother, Doris Neal, sisters Roxanne (Rick) Pritchett and Rene’ (Brian) Pass, aunt Dorothea (John) Kruger, uncle Denis (Betty) Neal, nephews Jeremy (Jessica) McNab and Derrick Pass, and niece Krista Pass. He was preceded in death by his father, Eugene Neal.