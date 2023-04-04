Robert Neil Woeppel, better known as Bob, was born on leap day, February 29, 1944, in Holt County, NE, to Elmer and Addie (Mickelson) Woeppel, the 10th of 12 children. Bob grew up in Ewing, NE, and graduated from Ewing High School.
Bob married his first wife Joan Hansen on July 19, 1962, and Beverly, Barbara, and Patricia, were born of this union in Neligh, Nebraska. He married Marianne Hoffmann on October 23, 1973, and their family grew to include Margaret, Michael, and Stephanie in Norfolk, Nebraska, where Bob worked as a carpenter. Bob was an active member of the Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, and the RCIA in Norfolk. In 1988, the family moved to Lincoln, and Bob worked for the State of Nebraska as a correctional officer. He also helped friends and family with the odd carpentry job and shared his skills and knowledge with his family.
Rosary 7:00 pm Thursday (4/13/2023) at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 am Friday (4/14/23) at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 500 N 31st Street, Lincoln. Inurnment 1:00 PM Saturday (4/15/23) in St. Joseph Cemetery, Pierce, NE. Memorials to Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lincoln.
