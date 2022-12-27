Robert Shenshew, age 72 of Oakdale, Nebraska sadly passed away with a sudden illness on December 23, 2022, at the age of 72, at CHI Health St. Elizabeth in Lincoln, Nebraska.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements.
Robert Lee “Bob” Shenshew was born in 1950 to William and Adeline Shenshew, the youngest of four children and grew up on a small farm in rural Oakdale, Nebraska. In 1974 Bob married his wife of 48 years, Vana, and all their dreams came true with the birth of their only son, Charles Patrick Shenshew in 1991.
Bob worked at O.K. Tire and as a farmer, but his most loved job was being a full-time hands-on Grandpa. He had a passion for work, gardening, John Deere Tractors, his family, loving his wife daily, drinking a cold beer with his son, and spoiling his five grandsons with no complaint.
His true talents were to make those around him howl with laughter and to make the perfect swimming pool for his grandsons, even if it meant refilling it half a dozen times a day while supplying an endless amount of Slim Jims and Kool-aid.
Bob was a proud man and often loved to talk about his spectacular life. He was never one for sentiment or religion, but he wanted you to know that if he owed you a beer, and if you can find him in Heaven, he will gladly allow you to buy him another one! Bob was renowned for his lack of patience, not holding back his opinion and had a knack for telling it like it is. He always told you the truth even if it wasn’t what you wanted to hear and would continually tell you how he misses the good ole days, it was the school of hard knocks. Yes, we were told many times how he had to walk for miles in a blizzard to get to school, so suck it up.
With that said, he was genuine to a fault, hardworking, funny as all get out, social, a wonderful husband and an even better father. He will forever be missed and will live on in the stories Charlie and his wife Haley will joyfully share with their boys.
Robert is survived by his wife, Vana Shenshew; sister, Helen (Jim) Lyons; brother, Gale Shenshew; son, Charlie Shenshew; daughter-in-law, Haley Shenshew; grandsons, Emmitt, Hayes, Easton, Maverick, and Hollis.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Adeline Shenshew; and sister, Barbara Schulz.