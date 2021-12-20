Robert Green, age 77, of Oakdale, Nebraska died Sunday, December 12, 2021, at his residence.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements.
Robert Edward Green, son of Ernest E. and Ruby A. Reznicek, was born December 29, 1943, at Torrington, Wyoming. He attended Banning High School and Bible College in California. On May 20, 1965, Robert was united in marriage to Mary F. Bedell at Garden Grove, California. They were blessed with four children, Pamela, Thomas, Joseph, and David.
Robert resided in several places throughout his lifetime including, Tilden, Nebraska; Louisiana; Texas; and Carson, California. He worked in Placentia, California as a printer, in Oakdale as a carpenter, and he also did bridge work and assembly work.
Robert was a member of the Baptist church and the Shooters Club.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Green; children, Pamela Green of Nebraska, Thomas Green of Ohio, Joseph Green of Nebraska, and David Green of Kansas; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister, Carol Ray of Stanton, Nebraska; and nieces and nephews.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Marilyn Mock.