Robert Lee Evans
September 3, 1937 - October 25, 2020
Bob had a very full 83 years, and had been convalescing from a procedure when he developed acute pneumonia. He passed away peacefully with his wife and daughter by his side in San Diego, CA.
Known as Robert, Bob, Bobby, and Dr. Evans, he was a man of tremendous dedication and exceptional work ethic in service to others. Born in Carroll, Nebraska, he attended a one-room country school until the family moved to Neligh where he worked on the family farm (no love lost between him and the resident bull who decided to charge him one day), and grew up alongside his older brother Bill and cousin Dean. Known to many in his hometown as Bobby, he played football and basketball for the Warriors, graduated from Neligh High School at 16 years old, and went to work for Contois Motor Company. At 22, he enlisted in the US Army and was stationed at Camp Roberts, CA. After the service, he attended Wayne State College in NE, Cal State Long Beach, and then graduate school at the Los Angeles College of Optometry (class of 1967), where he met the love of his life, and only female co-ed in the 1966 graduating class, Marilyn Carter. They were married in 1968, and the newlyweds settled in Bonita, a small town with a country feel in San Diego. As a doctor, he practiced optometry an incredible 53 years and was an early provider of vision therapy. He and his wife Marilyn cared for generations of families as patients, and many of the staff remaining have been with the practice 20, 30 and over 40 years to date.
He never forgot his roots and he made dozens of trips to Nebraska during his lifetime to see friends, old neighbors, and family in nearby Wakefield and Randolph. He was a regular at the annual Alumni Banquet, and he was honored to be recognized as Outstanding Alumnus and Furthest Traveled in recent years. His friendships with his classmates of 1954, and in classes above and below, was steadfast and lifelong. He traveled back to Neligh on one occasion to pick up his special order metallic navy 1979 Lincoln Continental Collector's Series from his old friends at Contois and drove it back to California where it still is in pristine condition, and the license plate reads NELIGH. Anytime he showed up in town, someone was sure to say "well isn't that Bobby Evans!"
Robert is survived by his wife of 53 years, Marilyn Carter Evans, his daughter, Carole DeJonge, and grandsons Curren and Blake of Encinitas, CA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Johanna (beloved Neligh High School teacher) and William H. Evans, his brother William Evans of Florida, and his only son, Robert Carter Evans.
Bob was a dedicated son of Neligh, and in honor of his memory, the family has made donations to four local organizations dear to his heart. In lieu of flowers, please consider one as well:
Antelope County Farm Bureau PO Box 193, Neligh, NE 68756
American Legion PO Box 172, Neligh NE 68756
Neligh Methodist Church 205 E 5th St, Neligh, NE 68756
Neligh-Oakdale Educational Foundation PO Box 49, Neligh NE 68756