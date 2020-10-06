Robert “Bob” Hopkins
Limited public visitation for Robert “Bob” Hopkins, age 84, of Laurel, Nebraska will be from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020, at United Methodist Church in Laurel.
Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday at Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale, Nebraska. Pastor Darren Timberlake will officiate.
Military Honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7603, American Legion Post 170, and American Legion Riders.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are strongly suggested.
Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements.
Bob died Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Robert E. “Bob” Hopkins, son of George Washington Allen Hopkins and Thelma Gertrude (LaBorde) Hopkins, was born June 28, 1936. He graduated from Neligh High School in 1954 and worked on installing natural gas pipeline right out of high school. Bob joined the United States Army on January 25, 1955 and was discharged on January 24, 1958. Bob worked construction driving truck in Omaha and Lincoln. On November 20, 1960, he was united in marriage to Marilyn R. “Mickey” Bliss. They were blessed with two children, Shannon R. and Jeri Kay.
Bob and Mickey lived in Neligh for eight years. He began working for Kansas-Nebraska Natural Gas in 1960. The family moved to Laurel in 1968 and Bob retired on August 8, 1995.
Bob is survived by his wife, Marilyn “Mickey”; children, Shannon R. (Lois Tomasiewicz) Hopkins and Jeri Kay (Richard) Fiebelkorn; grandchildren, Lindsay (Phillip) Doerr, Brooke (Brady) Surface, Brett (Brittany Sage) Hopkins, and Blissanne Fiebelkorn; and siblings, Lois Sprout and Alvin (Nadine) Hopkins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, William Hopkins; and sister, Barbara Hughes.