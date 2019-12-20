Rita K. Wagner, 76, of Lincoln, NE, formerly of Elgin, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Bryan East Medical Center in Lincoln, NE.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, December 27, 2019, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin, NE, with Rev. John Norman and Deacon Dennis Wiehn officiating. Interment will follow in St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery, Elgin, NE. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Thursday at the church, with a 7 p.m. wake service.
Huffman-Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of arrangements. Condolences by be sent to the family at www.huffmanlevander.com
