Rita L. Russell Furstenau passed away on June 25, 2021 in Mesa, Arizona. Rita was born on June 28, 1933 in Clearwater. On February 11, 1950 she married the love of her life, Bud Furstenau. Rita and Bud spent most of their married lives in Neligh. In 2004, after their retirement, they moved to Mesa.
While in Neligh, Rita worked as a bookkeeper. She was an active member of St. Francis Catholic Church where she sang in the church choir. Rita was also involved in the Neligh Arts Council and was instrumental in commissioning the cow mural in Neligh. Her hobbies included playing golf and bridge and entertaining friends; and in her later years, keeping in touch with her iPad!
Rita is survived by her daughter Deb Bullington and husband Doug (Gilbert, AZ); her son Brock Furstenau and wife Jan (Tilden); three grandchildren: Erin (Rich) McKnight of Phoenix, AZ; Nate (Diana) Bullington (Ennis, TX); Jordan (Amy) Bullington (Omaha); and five great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Dale and Helen Nothem Russell; one brother, Richard Russell; and one sister, Naomi Russell Nickolich.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.