Memorial services for Rita Eickhoff, age 72, of Tilden, will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. Reverend Pat Nields will officiate, with burial in Tilden City Cemetery.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. A Vigil Service will follow at 7:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church.
Rita died Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Rita Louise Eickhoff, daughter of Berno and Irene (Voigt) Schapmann, was born May 14, 1949, at Tilden. She attended Tilden High School, graduating in the last Tilden Tiger class, as salutatorian in 1967. She was married to Gregory O Eickhoff on April 27, 1968, at Our Lady of Mt Carmel in Tilden. They had four children - Melissa, Kyle, Timothy, and Julia.
Rita resided in the Tilden area her whole life, with a brief time in Germany while her husband, Greg, was stationed at Gelnhausen, where her oldest daughter, Melissa, was born. She enjoyed her time in Germany and a return trip with Melissa in 2014.
Rita was a housewife and mother, as well as filling her time working at the local grocery store and many years with her Heartland Veterinary Clinic friends. She was active supporting her children and grandchildren in their 4-H and horse showing endeavors. Rita enjoyed volunteering with her friends at New 2 U Community Thrift and was very proud of the contributions they made to the local community. She and Greg enjoyed the outdoors and road trips all over the U.S. with their family.
Rita was known to many as a “second mom” as she always had time to listen, love, and support. She had a quick smile and loved to laugh.
Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Gregory Eickhoff; daughters, Melissa Eickhoff of Indianapolis, IN and Julia Suckstorf of Tilden; sons, Kyle (Charisse) Eickhoff of Attica, NY, and Tim (Christina) Eickhoff of Crete; her beloved grandchildren, Mia and Brady Eickhoff, Tyler and Ellie Suckstorf, Curtis, Kaleb, Corbin, and Kendrick Eickhoff.
Rita was preceded in death by her parents, Berno and Irene (Voigt) Schapmann; and her sister, Arlene (Schapmann) Arrison.