Funeral services for Richard Thomas Evans, age 74, of Neligh, Nebraska will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Peace United Church of Christ in Tilden, Nebraska. Pastor Melanie Miller will officiate, with burial in Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale, Nebraska.
Military Honors will be provided by American Legion Post 172 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5287 of Neligh, United States Marine Honor Guard, and American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be Monday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden, Nebraska.
Richard died Monday, September 26, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk, Nebraska.
Richard Thomas Evans, son of Thomas and Martha (Block) Evans, was born September 8, 1948, at Tilden, Nebraska. He attended District 47 rural school, Neligh High School, and Milford Technical School. Richard served his country in the United States Marines, was later a member of the Army National Guard Reserves, and competed on the Pistol Team.
Richard was united in marriage to Nancy Henery on July 21, 1968, at Peace United Church of Christ in Tilden. They were blessed with four children, Cristy, Terrie, Rich, and Dan.
Richard farmed the family farm and later worked as a machinist for Sargent Irrigation in Neligh. He was baptized, confirmed, and married in Peace United Church of Christ. Richard was a member of Neligh American Legion and a lifetime member of the NRA. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, long drives, family dinners, his grandchildren, and pie.
Richard is survived by his children, Cristy (Marc) Bathke of Dixon, Nebraska, Terrie (Ben) Galvin of Laurel, Nebraska, Rich Evans of Hoskins, Nebraska, and Dan of Harlan, Iowa; seven grandchildren; and brothers, Roderick Evans of Greenville, Texas and Gene Evans of West Point, Nebraska.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Martha Evans; and a sister, Meredyth Evans.