Funeral Services for Richard L. Bierman, age 96, of Neligh, will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, April 28 at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. Reverend Joseph Leech will officiate. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Military Honors conducted by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard, American Legion Post 75, and the American Legion Riders. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday at the church. The service will be live streamed on the Home for Funerals website. Steffen Mortuary in Battle Creek is in charge of arrangements.
He passed away Friday, April 23 at the Arbor Care Center in Neligh, Nebraska.
Richard was the son of Leo and Alda (Wehrer) Bierman. He was born on January 24, 1925, on the family farm where he lived his entire life before moving into Battle Creek.
He was baptized and confirmed in Battle Creek at St. John Lutheran Church. He attended District #14 rural school for eight years and graduated from Battle Creek High School in 1941. He was drafted during World War II in January, 1945, and served in the Navy until July, 1946. He served on USS Isherwood Destroyer for 15 months during that time.
He married Evelyn Tarpeng in June 1949. They lived on the family farm. Evelyn passed away in May 1978.
Richard married Ruth E. Tegeler in 1981. They moved into Battle Creek when they retired in 1992. Ruth passed away in January 2021.
Richard was an active member in his church, serving as an elder, trustee, usher, and counting board member, among other services. He was a member of Legion Post 75 in Battle Creek, and served in the capacity of Vice President for the Madison County Feeders Association. He was also a charter member of the Evergreen Golf Course. Richard was an avid farmer and livestock producer.
Richard was a hard worker all his life. In retirement, Ruth introduced him to numerous adventures. They enjoyed traveling with family and friends, playing cards, golfing, fishing, and square dancing. He was an ardent supporter of his grandchildren and great grandchildren attending many of their activities.
He is survived by two step children; Carol (Steve) Jessen and Tom and wife Judy Tegeler, four cousins; Ken Bierman, Wayne Wehrer, Jeanie Emry, Art Bierman; seven grandchildren, many great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his father; Leo, mother; Alda, first wife; Evelyn, second wife; Ruth, step son-in-law; Steve Jessen and grandson; Kent Tegeler. Deceased aunts and uncles are Jesse (Louise) Wehrer, Paul (Myrtice) Bierman, Myrtice (Paul) Bierman as well as 13 other Bierman aunts and uncles. Cousins include; Gerald, Gene, Louis Bierman and Helen Wehrer and extended family.
Memorials are requested to the family for future designation.
