René J. Reinke, age 84, of Kearney, passed away Thursday, March 25, at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 am, March 29, at Prince of Peace Catholic Church with Fr. Paul Colling officiating. Burial will follow the service at Kearney Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 pm, March 28, at Prince of Peace Catholic Church with a wake service to follow at 7 pm.
René was born July 6, 1936 in St. Paul, NE, to Karl and Mary Wissbaum. The family moved to Kearney in 1949. She attended Kearney High School and graduated in 1954 and attended Nebraska State Teachers College. While working at Consumer Public Power she met Samuel Reinke. On April 4, 1959, they were united in marriage at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney, NE. They started married life in Orchard Nebraska and then moved to Kearney in 1970. In addition to raising their children she worked at Kearney Public School and bookkeeper for Reinke’s Heating, Air and Electric, Inc.
She enjoyed playing Bridge, gardening, canning, genealogy, pets Snuggles and Rambo, the children’s, grandchildren’s, and great grandchildren’s sporting events, and Husker football. Many requested her potato salad for special meals.
René is survived by her husband of 61 years, Samuel Reinke of Kearney; daughters Michele (William) Carlson of Lincoln, Sharon (Gary) Jensen of Wilcox and Candice (Jeff) Kreutzer of Kearney; sons, Samuel S. (Diane), Jeffrey (Twilla), Kent (Amy) and Kevin all of Kearney; sister, Phyllis Hawes of Hastings; Grandchildren Bryce (Ashley) Carlson, Amber (Eric) Toombs, Vade (Stephanie) Jensen, Sarah Jensen, Danielle (Peter) Longo, Jared (Shayne) Reinke, Tanner Reinke (Morgan), Tiana Reinke (Anthony), Lindsay (Dusty) Ayles, Hannah and Wyatt Kreutzer. Great grandchildren, Morgan Carlson, Oliver Toombs, Marlene Jensen, Amelia, Charles, Sophie and Bennett Longo, Margo Reinke, Charlie Ayles, and many nephews, nieces, and other relatives and friends.
René was preceded in death by her parents Karl and Mary Wissbaum, in-laws, Marian and Wilfred Lenzen, Richard Hawes, Lyle and Connie Reinke, Iris and Robert Flenniken, David Reinke, nephew, Greg Reinke, grandson Matthew Carlson, and father and mother-in-law Oswald and Stepanka Reinke.