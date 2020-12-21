Raymond Eugene Lewis was born in Neligh in 1930, to farmers Juanita Hughes and Lyle Lewis.
Ray ventured to Lander, Wyo. in the late 1940s at 17 years old where he would spend the rest of his life. In Lander, Ray met and married Darlene Swanson and had two children, Raylene and Keith Lewis.
He worked for 50 years as a lineman for Pacific Power bringing electricity to the remote areas of Wyoming. Ray was a green thumb and spent many years taking pride in his impressive compost and backyard garden with zucchinis the size of a person’s arm. Ray was a devout Jehovah Witnesses where he served for many years.
Ray is preceded in death by his wife Darlene, his daughter Raylene Ashburn, his son Keith Lewis, his sister Donna Lewis, and and his parents Lyle and Juanita Lewis.
Ray is survived by his grandson, Richard R. Ashburn and his wife Andrea Ashburn of Jackson, Wyo., grandson Benjamin Lewis and his wife Shannon Lewis of Kansas City, Kans., and granddaughter Tamara Ashburn and her husband Richard King of Jackson, Wyo.
Ray passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Dec. 15, 2020, from complications with COVID-19. We look forward to a time in Revelations 21: 4 “Where Jehovah will wipe out every tear from their eyes, and death will be no more, neither will mourning nor outcry nor pain be anymore. The former things have passed away.” In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to Jehovah Witnesses, 835 E Main St., Lander, WY 82520-3491.