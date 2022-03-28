Randy Gibbs, 67, of Columbia, Missouri, died suddenly Saturday January 29, 2022, in Stone Mountain, Georgia while traveling with his wife Kathie. Celebration of Life Services for Randy are planned for June 11, 2022, at his home in Columbia, Missouri.
Randy, the son of Verlyn and Darlene (Porter) Gibbs, was born on August 1, 1954, in O’Neill, NE. He graduated from Orchard High School in 1972 and went on to study architectural drafting at Northeast Community College in Norfolk, NE.
He started his career in the construction industry after graduation and owned several businesses in and around Norfolk and Omaha, Nebraska.
In 1990, Randy moved to Columbia Missouri after meeting his wife Kathie on a blind date. They were married in September 1991. He worked first as the sales manager for Naugle Construction and in 1994 Randy and Kathie founded Gibbs Company which they operated until Randy retired in 2019.
Randy treasured his wife Kathie and his family. He always had a smile and a greeting for everyone. He loved life and visiting with friends and family, old and new. He was a member of several bands starting with the Nightwinds while still in high school. He continued to play with various bands including the All Nights in Northeast Nebraska until moving to Omaha metro area in the mid 1980’s. His next and most enduring diversion was camping and traveling. His camping was not spent in a tent as A/C and a microwave were a must when he was out RVing, as he liked to call it. He and Kathie later rediscovered the open road on their Honda Goldwing trike. He got great joy while riding and he was able to meet and visit with any number of people as the vendor coordinator for the Missouri District of the Gold Wing Road Riders Association.
Randy is survived by his wife, Kathie Gibbs of Columbia, MO; son, Chris (Aly) Gibbs of Chester, West Virginia; daughter, Melony (Willie) Kinter of Ankeny, IA; granddaughters, Kylie and Ashley Kinter; brother, Terry (Deb) Gibbs, and niece and nephew Dana (Mason) Morhain and Daniel (Bert) Gibbs all of Kearney, NE.
Memorials may be given to his family’s choice.
Contact Kathie at kathiegibbs2@gmail.com or facebook messenger for more information of Celebration of Life.