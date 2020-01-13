Funeral services for Randy Boelter, age 54, of Orchard, Nebraska will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton, Nebraska. Pastor Wayne Owens will officiate, with burial in Grimton Cemetery in Walnut, Nebraska.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Randy died Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh, Nebraska.
Randy R. Boelter, son of Rodney and Patricia (Elliott) Boelter, was born August 24, 1965, at Creighton, Nebraska. He graduated from Verdigre High School and completed two years of college. Randy lived in Kansas City for a couple years before moving to live on his grandparent’s farm near Orchard. He resided in Orchard at the time of his death. Randy was employed at Jack’s Quickshop for many years as well as Verdigre Livestock Market.
Randy was a social guy who loved playing cards and pool, watching NASCAR, doing puzzles, and sharing a drink with his brother. He was also a math whiz. Randy’s favorite pastime was spending time with his family, especially as his health declined.
Randy is survived by his significant other, Elizabeth Nelson; father, Rodney Boelter; brother, Darin (Lori) Boelter; Elizabeth’s children, Melissa (Derek) Thiele and children, Trisha Wolfe and children, and Heather Jackson (fiancé Jayme) and children; nieces and nephews, Lisa, Larissa (Sam), Luke (Marissa), and Chance; and aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia; grandparents; and uncle, James Elliott.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.