R.W. Kesterson was laid to rest on Sat Jan 14th in West Willowdale Cemetery. He was a Veteran of the Vietnam war in the United States Air Force.
He then began a career and retired as a Deputy Sheriff in Santa Clara County California. He then moved to Nebraska.
He leaves behind a loving Son, Daughter in law and two grandchildren. The Burial ceremony was attended by close Family and a Memorial is planned when we dedicate his Military Headstone. He was Born in San Diego California on January 2nd 1948 and passed away on Nov 12th 2019. He has been laid to rest in the family plot in Neligh Nebraska.
His love and Zest for life will be greatly missed by all that knew him as he now travels to Heaven. May he Rest In Peace and watch over us while with the Lord.