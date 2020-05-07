Phyllis Hemenway passed away on May 4, 2020, in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Phyllis was born August 4, 1928, in rural Antelope County, Nebraska, the youngest of seven children of Dora Damme Griffith. Around 1935 she moved to Clearwater, graduating from Clearwater High School in the class of 1946. In May 1946 she married Lorraine Hemenway, also of Clearwater. From this union came three boys; Jack, Gary, and Ron. Phyllis and Lorraine moved back to Clearwater in 1982 and remained there until Lorraine’s passing in 2011. In 2014 she moved to Lincoln, Nebraska, to be closer to her family.
She is survived by sons Jack (Glenda) of Lincoln, Gary (Gail) of Olathe, Kansas, and Ron (Suzie) of Lincoln, eight grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by husband Lorraine, her parents, and siblings.
Cremation, no viewing. Inurnment at Clearwater cemetery at a later date. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
