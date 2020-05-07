Neligh, NE (68756)

Today

Cloudy with light rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Thunder possible. Low 33F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy with light rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Thunder possible. Low 33F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.