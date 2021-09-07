Funeral services for Paulette (Walnofer) Anderson, age 61, of Rogers, Arkansas will be 10:00 am Monday, September 6, 2021 at the Full Gospel Church in Ewing, Nebraska. Burial will follow at 2 pm at the Butte Cemetery in Butte, Nebraska. Visitation will be from 5-7 pm Sunday, September 5, 2021 at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill, Nebraska. Masks are optional for all services.
Paulette passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 29, 2021 surrounded by friends and family at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas. In lieu of flowers, direct memorials to the family for future designation. Arrangements are entrusted to Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill, Nebraska.
Paulette was born to Robert and Bernadine (Thramer) Walnofer on February 24, 1960 in Neligh, Nebraska. She graduated from Ewing High school and received a Finance degree from Wayne State College. She was married to Mark Anderson March 12, 1983 in Butte, NE. She supported Mark through many moves around the country from Texas, to Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, Kansas, and Arkansas.
Paulette was an exceptional wife and mother. She made her kids her life’s mission from homeschooling to 4-H to attending multiple sports events. The past few years of her life were sweetened by the presence of grandkids and soaking up their sweet smiles.
Paulette’s flourishing Christian walk was apparent to those around her and it was her life’s testimony to share Christ’s love, specifically with children and mothers. She was consistently involved in her local church, starting and attending many Missionette’s programs, mother’s bible studies, and supporting local pregnancy crisis centers.
Paulette is survived by her husband, Mark of Rogers, AR; daughter, Marqette (Michael) Gaffigan of Rogers, AR; son, Conner (Daisy) Anderson of Prairie Grove, AR; grandchildren, Cooper, Gus, Evelyn, and Vivian on the way; father, Robert Walnofer of O’Neill, NE; brothers, Terry (Debbie) Walnofer of AR, Tom Walnofer of Ewing, NE, Steve (Rae) Walnofer of MO, Ted (Karla) Walnofer of SD, Al (Brenda) Walnofer of Chambers, NE, and Rod (Kelly) Walnofer of Texas; sisters, Carmen (Bill) Richmond of Grant, NE, Nancy (Vince) Price of Lincoln, NE, Kathy (Gregg) Bartak of Ewing, NE, and Jill (Randy) Switzer of Ewing, NE.
Paulette was preceded in death by her mother Bernadine Walnofer.