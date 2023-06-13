Paul Adolph Mestl, age 75, of Plattsmouth, NE, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at the Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha, NE. He was surrounded by his wife and children.
Paul was born on February 24, 1948 to Lumir and Marie (Mendlik) Mestl in Dodge, NE. He was raised in Dodge and he had an older sister, Virginia (Meister), and an older brother, Eugene. He attended high school in Dodge and was very active in football, basketball, track, and baseball. He was even part of a back-to-back state baseball championship team! He attended Wayne State College and received his bachelor's degree in education and physical education.
After college, he married Janet Ann Landerfield on July 25, 1970 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Dodge and began his 39-year teaching career. His first teaching job was at Verdigre, NE, where Paul and Janet even lived at a cabin in Niobrara State Park for a short time. Their first child, Stephanie (Polk) was born in 1972. The family then moved to Slayton, MN, for a year as Paul worked for Pete’s Feed. Their second child, Melissa, was born in Slayton in 1976. It was then back to teaching at Emerson, NE, at which time he completed his master's degree in education and obtained his educational administration certification. The family then moved west to Bassett, NE, where Paul taught and was also principal for a couple years before their last child, Matthew, was born in 1980. The family then moved to Neligh, NE, where Paul taught and was Activities/Athletic Director from 1981 until he retired in 2005. During his tenure as a teacher, he taught a variety of subjects to junior high and high school students including History, Social Studies, English, Math and Physical Education. Paul coached almost every sport in the school system and was active as a referee for most sports as well.
In 2005, Paul and Janet moved to Lincoln, NE, to be closer to family, and he taught for four years at St. Patrick’s Catholic School and worked part-time at Hy-Vee. In 2017, Paul and Janet were able to purchase a house on a small lake outside of Plattsmouth, NE. Paul enjoyed giving the local catfish population a sore lip and the grandkids enjoy swimming and kayaking at grandpa and grandma’s.
Paul enjoyed many family vacations, camping, and fishing trips with his children. Paul also enjoyed spending time with friends, visiting other cities and historical sites, concerts, trying new food, a good Czech or German meal, a cold beer, and attending family get-togethers. Paul was a lifelong sports fan and followed high school athletics, Nebraska football, Creighton basketball, and St. Louis Cardinals baseball. Both Paul and Janet enjoyed traveling and they had the opportunity to visit Hawaii, Italy, the Czech Republic, Germany, and Israel. They also traveled all over the United States, starting with a honeymoon tour of several southern states.
Paul loved being a grandpa to his nine grandchildren! Family bias aside, it is hard to envision a better father, grandfather, teacher, mentor, coach, and friend. Paul was friendliness, integrity, and hard work personified. The running joke in the family is that no matter where Paul traveled he ended up seeing someone he knew, even if he was out-of-state.
He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Church of the Holy Spirit in Plattsmouth.
Paul is survived by his wife, Janet Mestl, of Plattsmouth; his daughter, Stephanie Polk and husband, Anthony, of Lincoln, NE; his daughter, Melissa Mestl of Plattsmouth; and his son, Matthew Mestl and wife, Jennifer, of Omaha. He is also survived by nine grandchildren: Lucy (fiance Gavin Lehmann) Polk, Madelaine Polk, Sophie Polk, Claire Polk, Catherine Polk, Maria Polk, Josephine Polk, Jaxton Mestl, Emma Mestl and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Lumir and Marie Mestl; two infant brothers; his sister, Virginia Meister; and his brother, Eugene Mestl.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 7:00 P.M., on Monday, June 12, 2023 at the Church of the Holy Spirit in Plattsmouth.
He was preceded in death by his parents Lumir and Marie Mestl; two infant brothers; his sister, Virginia Meister; and his brother, Eugene Mestl.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 7:00 P.M., on Monday, June 12, 2023 at the Church of the Holy Spirit in Plattsmouth.
A Rosary will be held at 7:00 P.M., on Monday, June 12, 2023 at the Church of the Holy Spirit.
The Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 A.M., on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at the Church of the Holy Spirit in Plattsmouth with Father Tony Bedient officiating.
The Pallbearers will be Ralph Meister, Allen Meister, Steve Meister, David Mestl, Michael Mestl, and Adam Landerfield, all of whom are Paul’s nephews.
Paul’s final resting place will be at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery in Dodge, NE, with burial on June 14, 2023.
The Pallbearers will be Ralph Meister, Allen Meister, Steve Meister, David Mestl, Michael Mestl, and Adam Landerfield, all of whom are Paul’s nephews.
Paul’s final resting place will be at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery in Dodge, NE, with burial on June 14, 2023.
Memorials to the Family (a suitable charity will be chosen at a later date).
Services are entrusted to Roby Funeral Home, 346 Avenue A, Plattsmouth, NE 68048 (402) 296-3123 robyfuneralhome@charter.net www.robyfuneralhome.com
To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Paul Adolph Mestl please visit our Sympathy Store.
To plant a tree in memory of Services Mestl as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.