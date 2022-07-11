Memorial services for Patricia A. Snyder, age 87, formerly of Orchard and Norfolk, Nebraska, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022, at United Methodist Church in Orchard. Pastor Janene Reynolds will officiate, with burial in Orchard Hill Cemetery in Orchard.
Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
Patricia died Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Memorial Hospital in Seward, Nebraska.
Patricia Ann (Stevens) Snyder, daughter of Raymond and Tillie (Rhoades) Stevens, was born on January 19, 1935, in Page, Nebraska. Patricia attended Orchard Public School in Orchard, Nebraska. After graduating, she taught in area schools while attending Wayne State College to earn her teaching degree. On January 1, 1953, she married her loving husband, Milo Snyder.
While living in Orchard, Patricia taught for 43 years in area schools which starting with District 93 and District 30 in Antelope County, Walnut School in Knox County, Emporia District 88 in Holt County, and completing her career at Orchard Public Schools for 28 years. While at Orchard, she was involved in the Orchard Educators Association and received an Outstanding Educator of America award in 1970, Orchard Teacher of the Year in 1977, Who’s Who Among America’s Teachers in 1994, Omaha World Herald’s Certificate of Honor in 1995. She enjoyed staying active in the United Methodist Church, Order of the Eastern Star, Daughters of the American Revolution, plus many community services such as the Orchard Alumni Association and the Orchard Commercial Club. Her love and joy shone brightly whenever she was able to participate with members of the Orchard community and spending time with family and friends.
Patricia was very loved by her family and friends.
Patricia is survived by her daughter, Pamela (Ted) Case of Fairfax, MN; sons, ValGene (Jan) Snyder of Jeffersonville, IN and Eric (Kim) Snyder of Lincoln, NE; daughters-in-law, Elaine Snyder of West Point, NE and Diane Snyder of Lenexa, KS; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and sister, Sonia Holbrook of River Falls, WS.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Tillie Stevens; husband, Milo Snyder; sons, Steve Snyder and Dr. Dana Snyder; grandson, Michael Snyder; and sister, Dixie Lea Willats.
Memorials may be sent to 5220 W. Superior Street, Lincoln, NE 68524 for future designation.