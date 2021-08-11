Patricia Ann “Pat” Leiding, 80, of North Platte, passed away August 10, 2021 at Great Plains Health. She was born December 1, 1940 in Goodland, Kansas to John and Roberta (Lucas) Shaw.
Patricia graduated from Alameda High School in Lakewood, Colorado. After graduation she moved back to Sharon Springs, Kansas, then attended Weaver Airline School in Kansas City, Missouri, graduating in 1959 as a hostess and communications specialists. Pat was very proud of starting SEOPA (Sandhills Education Office Personnel Association.) She fought for secretary’s receiving a decent salary. She was named chair of the committee that set salaries and they finally received the wages they deserved. It was a long-fought road. Pat was a member of the SEOPA (Sandhills Education Office Personnel Association) and NARTR (Nebraska Area Retired Office Personnel Association.)
In 1958 Pat married Richard Terrill, to this union two daughters were born; Danette and Ranee. They lived in various places settling in North Platte. On June 27, 1981 Pat married Russell Leiding. The couple lived in North Platte where Pat worked as office manager at North Platte High School for 27 years. She enjoyed watching birds in the birdbath, her cats, reading, volunteering at the museum and her grandchildren’s games.
Survivors included her husband Russell of North Platte, children; Danette Melott, Kansas City, Missouri, Ranee (Mark) Anthony, Alliance, Nebraska, step-children; Lisa Leiding, Rio Rancho, New Mexico, Monte (Laura) Leiding, Rio Rancho, New Mexico, grandchildren; Cody (Katie) Anthony, Lincoln, Nebraska, Morgan Anthony, Omaha, Nebraska, Austin (Megan) Melott, Overland Park, Kansas, Parker (April) Melott, Platte City, Missouri, Brittany Vincent, Monroe, Louisiana, Dakota Leiding, Rio Rancho, New Mexico, Tessie Leiding, Albuquerque, New Mexico, Paul Leiding, Rio Rancho, New Mexico, great-grandchildren; Skylar, Kenley, Kiya, Aubrey, Logan, Ansel, Antheia.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents; John and Roberta Shaw, son-in-law; Jack Melott, sister; Connie Wilson, brother; Danny Shaw.
Memorials are suggested to the North Platte Senior Center Meals on Wheels or PAWS-itive Partners Humane Society. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com.
Funeral Services will be 1:00 P.M., Saturday, August, 14, 2021 at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home with Pastor Brenda Lee officiating. Adams and Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.