Service for Pamela Jean Hahn, 70, will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 5th, at the United Methodist Church of Orchard. Burial will be in the Orchard cemetery. Visitation will be at the church Friday from 5-8 p.m. Ashburn Funeral Home in Orchard is in charge of arrangements.
Pam Hahn died Sunday, October 30th, 2022, at Faith Regional hospital in Norfolk.
Pam was born November 29th, 1951, in Orchard, to Ranold and Margaret Wehenkel. She graduated from Orchard High School. Pam married Glenn Hahn on September 1st, 1979, in Orchard, and this union was blessed with two sons and two daughters. She attended modeling college in Omaha and after marriage, loved life as a farm wife.
She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Orchard and was a faithful member at every opportunity. Making the most delicious chocolate cake for various functions and whipping up a batch of chicken noodle soup for the soup suppers were a few of her passions. Pam was a lover of gardening, animals, and music. Her family gave her so much joy and lit up her life. Her gentle and beautiful soul will be greatly missed.
Pam is survived by her husband: Glenn Hahn, three children and their families: Corey and Mary Hahn of Broomfield, CO, Carissa and Derek Birkley of Spring Hill, TN, and Colton and Nikki Hahn of Orchard, and seven grandchildren: Rhiannon Hahn, Charlotte Hahn, Avangaline Berkley, Bryson Berkley, Ezekiah Berkley, Lillian Hahn, and Lincoln Hahn. Pam is also survived by two sisters, Connie (and husband Lon) Carpenter and Randi Brozek.
Pam was preceded in death by her mother: Margaret (Mader) Wehenkel, father: Ranold Wehenkel, daughter: Katie Hahn, sister: Karen Mott, and brother-in-law: Jim Brozek.