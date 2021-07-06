Funeral service for Orlan E. Pellatz, age 84, of Neligh will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Brunswick Community Church in Brunswick with Pastor John Kringle officiating. Burial will be at the West Willowdale Cemetery, Brunswick. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. July 9 at the Brunswick Community Church in Brunswick. Orlan passed away July 5, 2021 at Arbor Care Center in Neligh. Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be directed to the family at www.beyersnidermemorialfh.com.
Orlan Edward Pellatz, son of Rudie and Alta (Snodgrass) Pellatz, was born on September 2, 1936 at Brunswick. He attended country school District #27 and graduated from Neligh High School in 1954. All during high school, he was active in the FFA program and received the State Farmer Degree Award in April 1954. He enlisted in the National Guard on April 25, 1959 for six months of active duty at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. His qualifications were marksman (rifle) and specialty of a cook. He received an Honorable Discharge on December 29, 1964 as a certified staff Sergeant Company B 134th Infantry. He spent several summers, two week camps, as a cook of Fort Ripley, Minn. with the National Guard from Norfolk. He spent the majority of his life on the farm that he purchased from his granddad, (Ed Pelletz) with farming and raising hogs. On April 4, 1969, he married Leola Mae Jensen at Brunswick and they resided on his farm south of Brunswick. There were two sons born to this union, Edward Alan Pellatz and Dale Orlan Pellatz. In 2010, the farm had been in the Pellatz family for 100 years. He was a lifetime member of the Brunswick Community Church, serving as Sunday School treasurer for many years. Then he was on the Brunswick Community Church Board as a member, chairman, and elder for 40 years. He also served on District #4 rural school board for 30 years.
Orlan is survived by his wife, Leola Pellatz of Neligh, sons Edward (Ed) and wife Jennifer Pellatz of Neligh and Dale and wife Carla Pellatz of Grimes, Iowa, six grandchildren: Samantha Pellatz of Yellowstone Park, Wyo.; Courtney (Cordell) Waterbury of Elgin; Heather Pellatz (Taven Cameron) of Neligh; Halie Pellatz and finance Jake Tharaldson of Adel, Iowa; Christian Pellatz of Kearney; and Preston Pellatz of Grimes, Iowa, two great grandsons Matthew Edward Cameron of Neligh and Ryley Tyler Tharaldson of Adel, Iowa, two brothers Warren (Janette) Pellatz of Brunswick and Larry Pellatz of Neligh and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law, Barbara Pellatz.