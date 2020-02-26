Funeral services for Norman S. Larabee age 84 of Neligh, NE will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020 at United Methodist Church in Neligh, Neb. Burial will be in Ainsworth City Cemetery in Ainsworth, Ne. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020 at United Methodist Church in Neligh, Neb.
Norm passed away February 24, 2020 at UNMC in Omaha, Ne. Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh is handing the arrangements. Condolences may be directed to the family at www.beyersnidermemorialfh.com
The family requests memorials to Neligh American Legion, United Methodist Church of Neligh or Neligh Public Library.
Norman (Norm) Sidney Larabee was born on July 29, 1935 in Ainsworth, Nebraska. He was the son of Sidney Glen and Mabel Louise (Behrens) Larabee. Norm died February 24, 2020. He grew up on a farm north of Ainsworth and attended County District 55 Rosehill grade school through the eighth grade and graduated from Ainsworth High School in 1953. Norm married Lorideen May Bejot on December 25, 1956 and to this union three sons were born, Randolph (Randy), Michael (Mike), and Phillip (Phil). Norm and Lorideen were married for 63 years. After graduation from high school Norm helped his father with the farm work until he took a job at the Ainsworth Furniture Store. He also worked on the construction of the Lila McAndrew grade school building in Ainsworth. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1956 taking his basic training in Fort Chaffee, Arkansas, and later he went to Adjutant General School at Fort Benjamin Harrison in Indianapolis, Indiana. He served with the 24th Artillery Group in Swathmore, Pennsylvania which was later moved to Pedricktown, New Jersey. He was then transferred to Olathe Naval Air Station in Olathe, Kansas where he maintained officer’s records. After spending six years in the U.S. Army he received his honorable discharge in 1962 and returned to Ainsworth. In 1963 Norm and Lorideen moved to Neligh, where they owned and operated together a Coast to Coast hardware store and later a True Value store for 41 years. Norm was a faithful member of the United Methodist Church holding many offices during the years. He was member of the Neligh Jaycees and past commander of the Neligh American Legion Post 172, where he served as Chaplin for 23 years. He was a 50 year member of Neligh Chamber of Commerce and served on the Neligh Public Library Foundation for many years. He was a past Master of Masonic Trowel Lodge #71 A.F. & A.M. Norm enjoyed spending time with family and friends, working on family history and collecting coins. He was a fan of sports and especially the Nebraska football and volleyball teams.
He is survived by his spouse and his children, Randy (Beth) Larabee of Ames, IA, Mike (Lynne) Larabee of Eau Claire, WI, Phil (Laura) Larabee of Monticello, IA. Six grandchildren, Maggie (Zach) Draper of Roseville, CA, Laura (Matt) Bradner of Ames, IA, Jacob Larabee of Sussex, WI, Alberto Larabee of Eau Claire, WI, Eva Larabee of Monticello, IA and Rachel Larabee of Monticello, IA. Brothers Marvin (Joe Anne) Larabee of Valentine, NE and Louis (Shirley) Larabee of Ainsworth, NE and with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sidney and Mabel Larabee.