Funeral services for Norman Elsberry, age 72, and Geri Elsberry, age 74, of Orchard, will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 18 at Cornerstone Bible Church in Orchard.
Pastor Troy Watson will officiate. Burial will follow in the Page Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service at the church in Orchard.
The couple passed away as the result of a car accident on Friday, June 11 in Neligh. Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation. Arrangements are under the direction of Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill.
