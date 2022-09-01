Norma W. Peterson, age 99, passed peacefully at home with family by her side, on August 17, 2022.
Norma was born on March 28, 1923, in Meadow Grove, Nebraska, to Loy Otto Halsey and Pearl Frena Davison Halsey. She was the oldest of 8 children of a farming family. She attended Meadow Grove School that was a one room schoolhouse. She left school after the 8th grade to help on the farm, and at 16 she was managing a farm by herself. She met a hometown soldier, M.Sgt. US AF.Earl Peterson and married on January 27, 1941, in Clayton Missouri. She then spent the rest of her life following him all over the USA (Missouri, Nebraska, Florida, Texas, Maine, back to Texas, Missouri, then to Alaska and returning to Texas). She was proud to be a housewife and mother, grandmother, great- and great-great grandmother, and friend. She enjoyed sewing and Bingo.
Norma is survived by son, Jan C. Peterson and wife Nancy of Denton, daughter Earlene P. Peterson and husband Joe W. Rodgers, Evelina Brittill, of Neligh, Nebraska, Nina Jean Clark, of California, grandson Robert E. Rodgers Charles J. Rodgers and wife Rosa Ibera, Granddaughter Teresa L. Read and husband Stewart Read, great-grandchildren, Christopher L. Rodgers, Jason M. Rodgers, Sarah B. Rodgers, Joseph D. Rodgers and wife Victoria, Lorenzo, Robert and Thomas Rodgers, Melanie Rodgers, and 5 great- great- grandchildren
Proceeded in death by; her husband Earl Peterson, parents, Loy Otto and Peral Frena Halsey, brothers; Virgil, Loy OttoJr. Darell, and Melvin Halsey, sister, LaVonna Bolling, and grandson John B. Rodgers.
Norma and Earl will be placed together at the National Cemetery.