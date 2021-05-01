Funeral services for Norma J. Napier, age 92, of Ewing will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at United Methodist-Presbyterian Church USA in Ewing with Pastor John Petersen officiating. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Burial will be in the Ewing City Cemetery in Ewing. Norma passed away Friday, April 30, 2021 at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh, NE. Condolences may be directed to the family at www.snidermemorialfh.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the United Methodist-Presbyterian Church, USA in Ewing.
Norma Jean Napier was born on April 13, 1929, to Rolland and Algenia (Gunter) Hord near Ewing. She grew up in the Ewing community, attended rural school and graduated from Ewing High School. She married Alfred Napier on June 20, 1947 at the home of her parents. They lived on a ranch south of Ewing where they raised their four children: LeRoy, Glenda, Dennis and Steve. They moved into Ewing in 1970 where Norma remained until her death. She was a member of the Presbyterian Church, ordained as an Elder, Clerk of Session, and she participated in several of the church programs: planned Community Holy Week Service, United Church Women, and Hope Parish bible study. Norma reported the Ewing News on KBRX for 40 years. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and charter member of Bauer Memorial Housing Authority. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, little tatting, reading, and sewing missions, making baby blankets for the Neligh hospital.
She is survived by her children LeRoy and Doris of Ewing, Glenda Adams of Ewing and Steve and Jody Napier of Ewing; daughter-in-law Kathy Napier of Norfolk, sister-in-laws Loretta Napier of Ewing and Sharon Hord of Rapid City, So. Dak.; brother-in-law Russell and Judy Napier of Lincoln; 19 grandchildren and 39 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Duane Hord; husband Alfred and son Dennis.