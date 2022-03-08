Norma (Kay) Roberts of Neligh, Nebraska passed away on Saturday, March 5, in York. Kay was born on August 19, 1938 in Page, to Norm and Addie (Miller) DePue. Kay lived on a farm outside of Clearwater, where she attended grade school until moving to Powder River, Wyo..
She had many fond memories of this time of her life. The family then returned to Neligh where her dad ran a pool hall and worked in construction. Kay graduated from Neligh High School.
On October 8, 1961 Kay was United in marriage to Charles Roberts in Neligh. They lived most of their life in Neligh, but did move to Norfolk in their early years before returning to Neligh.
Kay was a longtime member of the First United Methodist in Neligh. She was a homemaker and mother, and loved spending time with her family, her beloved dog Tippy, and traveling to Arizona, especially the Sedona area. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy. Her favorite time of year was Christmas where many special memories were made and will always be cherished by her family.
Kay is survived by her daughters Jodi (Kevin) Elsberry of Hastings, and Jana (Kelly) Schindler of Columbus, husband Chuck, her grandchildren Nick Elsberry of Gibbon, Nikayla (Joe) Kindig of Hastings, Zach (Courtney) Schindler of Bellwood, Josh Schindler of Lincoln, her great-grandchildren Simon Schindler, Kendall Schindler and Case Schindler all of Bellwood, and her special sister friend Beverly (Bev) Fink of Virginia.
She was preceded in death by her parents and infant daughter Susan Kay.
Private family memorial services will be held at a later date. Kay has been cremated so there will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be directed to the Nebraska Humane Society, or to the family for later designation.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling the arrangements.