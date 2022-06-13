Neligh, NE (68756)

Today

Mostly sunny skies. High around 85F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 59F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.