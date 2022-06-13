Funeral services for Noel R. Wheeler, age 85, of Orchard, Nebraska will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Orchard. Pastor Ryan Janke will officiate, with burial in St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery in Orchard.
Military Honors will be provided by American Legion Post 136, United States Army Honor Guard, and American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk, Nebraska.
Noel died Saturday June 11, 2022, at The Meadows in Norfolk.
Noel Rodney Wheeler was born June 28, 1936, to George and Irene Wheeler in Marion, Michigan and was the oldest of five children. After graduating from Marion High School in 1955, Noel joined the Michigan National Guard and was employed by Kraft Foods.
He married Shirley Bowen in 1956 and they were the parents of three children: Cindy (Mike) Haines of Cadillac, Michigan, Trent Wheeler of Norfolk, and Kevin (Shanette) Wheeler of Norfolk.
Noel was transferred to O’Neill for his job. He met his second wife, Nancy, and with this marriage two stepchildren were added to the family: Shelly (Mike) Ross of O’Neill and Greg (Sandy) Rickard of O’Neill.
He later moved to Orchard, Nebraska where he worked and met Claris Heese and they enjoyed many years of companionship. Claris’s family was very important to him. Noel lived in Orchard until moving to The Meadows in Norfolk to be closer to family.
Noel was very passionate about giving blood and donated for many years.
In addition to his children, Noel is survived by several grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother; one sister; former wives, Shirley and Nancy; and a very special friend, Claris.