Funeral Service for Nila Schrunk age 84 of Ewing, Nebraska will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday July 22, 2021 at Full Gospel Church in Ewing, Nebraska Pastor Mark Hoffman, Officiating. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater, Ne. Burial will be in Clearwater Cemetery, Clearwater, Nebraska. Snider Memorial Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Nila passed away on July 16, 2021 surrounded by loved ones at Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill, Nebraska. Condolences maybe directed to family at
Nila was born to Leslie and Hazel Cary on December 11, 1936 in Clearwater, Nebraska. She attended school in Ewing and graduated with the Class of 1955 from Bloomfield High School. Nila attended Wayne State College to receive her teaching degree. She married Merlyn Schrunk on June 7, 1965 in Royal Nebraska. Together they had two sons: Kevin and Kirk. She enjoyed spending time with family, reading the Bible, and crossword puzzles. Nila was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend
Nila is survived by her husband, Merlyn; 2 sons, Kevin (Lisa) and Kirk; 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren; Chantelle (Shawn) Dempster and their children, Hunter, Steele, and JoAnn; Morgan Schrunk, Allison Schrunk, Danielle Schrunk, Shalaia Schrunk, Zachariah Schrunk, Brianna Schrunk and son, Brailyn; and Reed Schrunk. Many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She is proceeded in death by her parents, Leslie and Hazel Cary and siblings, Glen, Dale, Elmer, and Leola.