Funeral Service for Nellie J, Knapp, age 86 of Clearwater, NE will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Concordia Lutheran Church in Clearwater with Pastor Ryan Janke, officiating. Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater is handling the arrangement. Nellie passed away January 3, 2021 at Alpine Village in Verdigre, Nebraska. Condolences may be directed to the family at www.beyersnidermemorialfh.com
