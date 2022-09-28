Navonne “Vonnie” Unell Selma Knapp was born on March 11, 1937 in Royal, NE to Harry and Mildred (Erickson) Knapp. She was the oldest child of four, having two sisters, Carol and Gaylene, and one brother, Kirk. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on September 20, 2022 at Rock County Hospital Long Term Care in Bassett, NE at the age of 85 years.
Navonne attended Clearwater High School, graduating in 1955. Later she graduated from Norfolk Christian College and began her teaching career in the rural Clearwater and Crookston areas. Navonne and Lyle J. Haake were united in marriage on June 3, 1958 at the Grace Lutheran Church in Neligh, NE. To this union three children were born: Crystal Luanne, Craig Alan and Caren Lajean. As a family they settled in Ainsworth, NE where Lyle started Haake Insurance Agency and his career as an auctioneer. Stemming from this, Navonne developed a love for collecting antiques. Both Lyle and Navonne were active in the community and with their children’s activities before Lyle tragically passed away on October 4, 1982. Although he died very young, Navonne’s devotion and love for Lyle never wavered. Navonne spent the rest of her life waiting for their reunion in heaven.
Vonnie began a career at Lila McAndrew Elementary School in 1966. Mrs. Haake was beloved and widely respected amongst all staff and children. She was the elementary librarian, secretary, unofficial nurse, counselor, mom, grandma, and caretaker for thousands of children and teachers who attended that school. She retired in 2005 and was recognized for all that she did. Despite battling arthritis that ravaged her body for decades, she loved painting ceramics, especially Christmas ornaments and Easter eggs for her children, grandkids, friends, and neighbors. She was very creative and personalized each one to make that recipient feel special. We will always treasure these gifts that now fill our homes, to be displayed and passed down for generations to come. When Craig moved out of the house his old room became the craft room where she spent endless time pursuing her artistic passions. In addition to her artistic abilities, she was a fantastic baker and made the very best rolls and cinnamon bread. She was active in many organizations, including American Legion Auxiliary, the Zion Lutheran Church, Modern Woodmen Junior Service Club, 8 and 40, LWML, and Sellors Barton Museum. She taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School at the Zion Lutheran Church where she was a member. She traveled all over with dear friends Marilyn Philben and Venita Hagerman, going to grandchildren’s sporting events and wherever else they decided they wanted to go. She was a strong, loving, and caring woman who will be sorely missed! Her devotion and faith were unwavering and inspired all who knew her.
Navonne was preceded in death by her parents Harry and Mildred; husband Lyle; mother and father-in-law Ida and Henry Haake; several brothers and sisters-in-law and infant grandson Matthew Fernau. She is survived by her three children: Crystal (Gary) Allen of Ainsworth, Craig (Lori) Haake of Gothenburg, NE and Caren (Brett) Fernau of Ainsworth; grandchildren Rylee (John) Pierce, Chelsey (Kirk) Peterson all of Ainsworth, Landen (Jordan) Haake of Gothenburg, Neiley (Don) Arens of Ainsworth, Jordyn (Tom) Arterburn of Imperial, NE, Reagan (Marcus) Fairhead, Jacob Fernau and Tate Fernau, all of Ainsworth; great-grandchildren Callen and Brynn Pierce, Gracyn and Brock Peterson, Harper and Baylor Haake, Weston and Bergan Arens, Parker and Jameson Fairhead, and Baby Arterburn (arriving in May) and siblings Carol Haake of Clearwater, Gaylene (Lyle) Bartak of North Platte, NE and Kirk Knapp of Clearwater along with other nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services were held on Monday, September 26, 2022 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Ainsworth with a Graveside Committal Service in the afternoon in the Clearwater City Cemetery. Pastor Bill Serr officiated at the services. Music was provided by Georgia Williams with the congregation singing "In The Garden," "Amazing Grace" and "How Great Thou Art." The Cemetery song that was sung was "You Are My Sunshine." Casketbearers were: John Pierce, Kirk Peterson, Landen Haake, Tom Arterburn, Jacob Fernau, Tate Fernau, Marcus Fairhead and Don Arens. Honorary Casketbearers were: All of Navonne's Other Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren. Memorials were suggested to the Ainsworth American Legion Auxiliary or to the Zion Lutheran Church