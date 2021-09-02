Myrna J. (Stingley) Brandt passed away peacefully and surrounded by her family on Aug. 28, 2021 at the Arbor Care Center in Neligh. A celebration of life service will be held in August of 2022.
Myrna was born in Pilger on May 21, 1937. She was the last of five children born to Troy and Emma (Carson) Stingley. Myrna attended school in Creighton for most of her childhood then graduated from Garden City High in Michigan. Myrna raised her family in the communities of Humphrey and Columbus area before settling in the Shelby area.
Myrna worked for the Douglas and Lomason Company and Shelby Farmers Coop for many years. Upon retiring from Shelby Farmers Coop she moved to Hot Springs, So. Dak. to help her daughter Cindy with her restaurant business. She also worked at two different retail stores while living in Hot Springs which she enjoyed. At the age of 82, Myrna retired from working all together and returned to Nebraska. She resided at Pioneer Homes in Neligh until her death.
Myrna enjoyed her dogs, Hallmark movies, playing cards, westerns and visiting with all of her Pioneer Homes friends. Myrna told her daughter the greatest decision she ever made was to accept Jesus Christ into her life. She rededicated her life to Christ at First Christian Church in Norfolk on April 2, 2000.
Myrna will be lovingly remembered by her children; Cindy (Dale) Wedekind of Hot Springs, So. Dak; Kenny Moore of Hot Springs, So. Dak.; Bob (Teresa) Moore of Elgin; Deanna (Kellan) Perry of Shelby; Donald Brandt of Shelby; Kristi (Jose) Valladolid of Inglewood, Calif.; Debra Jo (Brad) Fountain of David City and stepdaughter Linda Studer of San Jacinto, Calif. Myrna had 17 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her four siblings, daughter Debra Lynn and great-great granddaughter Scarlett.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials kindly be sent to P.O. Box 235 Elgin NE 68636, they will be used toward her memorial expenses.