Former Orchard resident, Mona N. (Grosse) Mattern, 81, of Bullhead City, Ariz., passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021, in a Las Vegas, Nev. hospital.
Graveside services will be held at a later date at Walnut Grove Cemetery (aka Grimton) north of Orchard.
Mona was born December 27, 1939, on the Hines Family farm north of Venus to Edgar and Luella (Hines) Grosse. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith and joined the Catholic Church in 1966. Mona graduated from Creighton High School in 1957. She married Larry Mattern on December 7 of that year at St. Wenceslaus Church in Verdigre.
Mona and Larry, a Nebraska Public Power employee, lived in several towns across Nebraska before moving to Norfolk and then settling in Orchard in 1970. After the death of Mona’s sister, Sandra, in 1970, Mona and Larry helped raise Sandra’s (and brother in-law LeRoy’s) two daughters as their own, along with their three boys Greg, Steve and Kevin.
Mona stayed busy raising her children and enjoyed being a wife, mother and homemaker. In addition, she served as an EMT with the Orchard Fire Department for many years. Mona was also involved with the Orchard Community Club and the community’s annual celebration. Mona and Larry, who passed away in 2012, spent their retirement years wintering in Arizona where they made many new friends who they considered their Arizona family. They returned to Orchard in the summers to spend time with family and old friends. Over the years, Mona and Larry increased their time in Arizona until Mona moved there year round in 2015.
Even though Mona lived in Arizona, she remained a loyal Husker fan and had fun trying to convert her Arizona friends to the Big Red. Mona had a big heart and often supported those in need. She touched many lives with her generosity. Mona was dearly loved by her family and countless friends.
In addition to her husband, sister and brother-in-law, preceding her in death were her son, Steve; her parents and her brother, Larry, and sister-in-law, Jan. Survivors include her sons, Greg (Shari) of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Kevin (Lorretta) of Dell Rapids, S.D.; her nieces, Kim (Dave) Peterson, Fort Collins, Colo., and Terra (Mike) Moore of Timnath, Colo.; daughter-in-law Cindy Mattern of Plainview; her brother, Randy (Pamela) Grosse of Omaha; 15 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, and many other nieces, nephews and friends.