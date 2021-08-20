Celebration of Life Graveside Services for Mona and Larry Mattern will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 28 at the Grimton Cemetery rural Orchard with a lunch to follow at the Orchard United Methodist Church.
Larry G. Mattern was born July 10, 1937 in Yankton SD to Edwin and Ilene (Larson) Mattern. Larry lived in Gayville SD, until he was eight years old. The family then moved to Basset NE. Graduating in 1955 from Rock County High School. Following graduation Larry went to work for Lincoln Electric as a lineman, and later worked for the REA in Martin, South Dakota.
Mona N. Grosse Mattern was born on December 27, 1939 on the Hines Family farm, north of Venus, NE. Attended school in Creighton, NE, and graduated in 1957. Following graduation Mona moved to Lincoln and worked in a law office.
December 7, 1957 Larry and Mona married at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, in Verdigre. They lived in many small Nebraska communities, as Larry worked on a traveling electric line crew, building electric transmission lines. They settled in Norfolk for 10 years, and eventually moved to Orchard in 1970.
In Orchard they raised 3 sons, Greg, Steve, and Kevin. Larry and Mona also raised Mona’s sister’s Sandra, daughters Kimberly and Terra, following their Mothers untimely death. Larry and Mona enjoyed Orchard, they had many friends. Mona was an EMT with the Orchard Volunteer Fire Department. Larry enjoyed coaching little league baseball.
Larry and Mona enjoyed their retirement years wintering in Arizona, where they made many new friends. They returned to Orchard in the summers to spend time with family and friends. Eventually following Larry’s death in 2012, Mona spend more time in Arizona, becoming a year around Arizona resident in 2015. But continued to always say, “I am from Orchard.”
Left to mourn Larry and Mona are sons;Greg (Shari) of Sioux Falls, South Dakota and Kevin (Lorretta) of Dell Rapids, South Dakota; brother, Randy (Pamela) Grosse of Omaha, Nebraska; daughter-in-law, Cindy Mattern of Plainview; 15 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; nieces, Kim (Dave) Peterson of Fort Collins, Colorado and Terra (Mike) Moore of Timnath, Colorado; and many other nieces, nephews and friends.
Larry and Mona will be buried at Grimton Cemetery North of Orchard.