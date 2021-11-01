Celebration of life for Michael Eugene Thress age 37 of Madison, NE will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at the Antelope Fair Ground Building in Neligh, NE. The family has asked to wear superhero attire. A private family burial will be held at the Bartlett Cemetery at Bartlett, Nebraska. Michael went to heaven on October 30, 2021, after a 5 month battle with cancer. He fought a hard battle but God needed him. Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home of Neligh, Nebraska is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be directed to the family at www.beyersnidermemorialfh.com
Funeral Services For Michael Thress
To plant a tree in memory of Services Thress as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.