Celebration of life for Michael Eugene Thress age 37 of Madison, NE will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at the Antelope Fair Ground Building in Neligh, NE.  The family has asked to wear superhero attire.  A private family burial will be held at the Bartlett Cemetery at Bartlett, Nebraska.  Michael went to heaven on October 30, 2021, after a 5 month battle with cancer.  He fought a hard battle but God needed him.  Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home of Neligh, Nebraska is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be directed to the family at www.beyersnidermemorialfh.com

