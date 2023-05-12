Funeral services for Merle Bridge, age 89, of Neligh, Nebraska will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 15, 2023, at Grace Lutheran Church in Neligh. Pastor Norlyn Bartens will officiate, with burial in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.
Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5287, American Legion Post 172, Army National Guard Honor Guard, and American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements.
Merle died Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Avera Creighton Care Centre in Creighton, Nebraska.
Merle Dean Bridge was born north of Neligh on September 25, 1933, to Edgar and Anona (Boschult) Bridge. Merle was raised north of Meadow Grove and graduated from Tilden High School. He joined the United States Army in 1953 and married JoAnn Lee Botsford that same year on December 11, 1953.
Merle and JoAnn adopted three girls, Jody, Connie, and Myndi in 1962 and have been blessed with many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Merle was a farmer, while also working for Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service for many years. Merle lived north of Meadow Grove before moving to a farm north of Neligh where he lived for 50 years.
Merle enjoyed planting trees, gardening, fishing, hunting, husker football, spending weekends with his great grandsons on the farm, lunches with friends and family, and road trips to Grand Island to Red Lobster.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edger and Anona; daughter, Jody; and grandson, Brandon.
He is survived by his beloved wife, JoAnn.