Melvin Dale Fallesen February 6, 1925 --- January 24, 2020
Melvin was born Feb. 6, 1925 on a farm near Stanton, Nebraska. He was the second of 4 children born to his parents Holga and Hazel (Riley) Fallesen. Melvin went to grade school east of Neligh, NE for his first 8 years, then attended Tilden High School. School was easy for Melvin, but times were hard. During his sophomore year, he quit school to help out on the family farm.
Melvin served his country during WWII. He was inducted into the army and completed basic training at Camp Hood, Texas for infantry duty. Melvin was then sent overseas to the Philippines where he joined other forces in Manila to go to Japan. His ship was on the water near Japan waiting for orders when the bombs were dropped. He then spent 6 more months in Yokahama, Japan before coming home.
Before being sent overseas, Melvin was home on a furlough when he met his future wife, Viola Krutz. Correspondence during the war and 2 years of dating led to their marriage on May 23, 1948 in Neligh, NE. They shared 62 years of loving and devoted companionship until her passing in 2010. He missed her every day since she passed away .
When Melvin and Viola were first married, they lived in a small house in Oakdale, NE which he paid for in cash with money he had saved during his years of military service. He worked at International Harvester for awhile repairing farm equipment. But once a farm boy, always a farm boy. They sold the house and moved to their first farm east of Neligh to begin a life of farming and raising a family. As they continued to farm around the Neligh and Elgin areas, their 5 children Dianne, Joyce, Rita, Stephen and Lois were born. After several years of Mother Nature destroying crops, Melvin took a trip to Oregon to check out employment opportunities. When he returned to Nebraska, the farm was sold and the family moved to Crabtree, OR in Feb. 1955. In later years, they lived in the rural Scravel Hill area and then finally moved to Albany.
When he first moved to Crabtree, Melvin held down 2 jobs working in an area saw mill and driving a back hoe until being hired by the Crabtree School District. He drove the school bus and took care of the school for 25 years until it was merged with the Greater Albany School District. Melvin was then moved to the school district office as a supervisor for another 6 years to complete a 31 year career until retiring in 1987.
After retirement, Melvin and Viola traveled with their fifth wheel through every state in the U.S. and were "snowbirds" in Mesa, AZ for 12 years. They especially enjoyed their trips to Alaska and their time camping and fishing. For many years, Melvin was an active member of the Morningstar Grange and was a volunteer fireman in Crabtree for 25 years. He was a member of the Good Sam Club during his traveling days and belonged to the VFW and American Legion.