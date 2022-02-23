Funeral services for Melva Joyce Gadeken, age 95 of Springfield, Mo. will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28 at Wesley United Methodist Church in Springfield, Missouri with Pastor Gary Griffin officiating. Burial will follow in Ozarks Memorial Park in Branson, Mo. Arrangements are under the direction of Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home.
She died Sunday, February 20, 2022, at Cox South Hospital in Springfield, Mo.
Melva was born on her grandparents’ farm near Elgin, Nebraska to Richard and Lois Huston on February 24, 1926. She shared her birthday with her twin sister, Marcia, and her mother, Lois. She attended country school through 10th grade and attended Neligh High School her junior and senior year where she met the love of her life, John Gadeken Jr. After graduation, she worked in town for a lawyer while John served in the Army during WW II. They were married on August 28, 1946, and began farming in the Neligh, Nebraska area. In 1970 they moved to Branson, Missouri where Melva worked for an insurance agency for several years.
She was a member of the Branson United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, volunteered in the church’s thrift shop, and was devoted to her family. She and her husband moved to Springfield, Missouri in 2008 where she cared for him until his passing.
Melva is survived by her four children: Carol Parker (Larry) of Springfield, MO, Kay Rozell (David) of Nixa, MO, Gary Gadeken (Sara) of St. Louis, MO, and Connie Thompson (Lowell) of Lexington, KY, five grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and her sister, Neva Winter of Norfolk, NE.
Preceding her in death were her husband John Gadeken, her parents Richard and Lois Huston, their baby girl Beverly Lois Gadeken, and her twin sister Marcia Sternberg.
Visitation will be from 12:30 pm until time of service on Monday, February 28, 2022, at Wesley United Methodist Church.
Memorial contributions can be made to Wesley United Methodist Church or a charity of choice.
Permanent online condolences, stories and photos may be shared at www.hhlohmeyer.com