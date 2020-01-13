Funeral services for Maureen “Mikki” (Hinze) Bouchard will be Thursday, January 16 at 1 p.m. at The West Center Chapel, 7805 West Center Rd., Omaha, NE with a burial following services in Evergreen. There will be a visitation Wednesday evening from 5-7.
Mikki (Hinze) Bouchard age 71 of Omaha passed away in her home January 10, 2010 with her children and sisters by her side after a battle with cancer.
She was born November 3, 1948 in Denison, IA to Jeff and Evelyn Hinze. She was baptized at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison. After her youngest sister Kathy was a year old, her family moved to Clearwater, NE. There she was confirmed at Concordia Lutheran Church in 1963. She graduated from Clearwater Public School with the class 1967. During her high school years Mikki participated in volleyball, band, choir and school plays.
She was a second mother to her younger sisters as her parents owned and operated Clearwater Lanes where she also earned a wage at setting pins for 10 cents a game.
Her first husband was Charles "Charlie" H. Cook III whom she married in February of 1973. Their children were Charles "Chad" H. Cook IV who passed away in 1983; Charles "Chance" H. Cook V, his wife Heather and their children Celeste & Charles H. Cook VI - "Chael"; and Chellie, and her
husband Nate Ruckman.
She then married her late husband Mike Bouchard in August 1997. Her sisters are Carla (Hinze) Jacob and her husband Eli of Clearwater NE, as well as Kathy (Hinze)(Hemenway) Kallhoff and her husband Marv of Gainesville TX.
Mikki graduated with an associates degree in accounting from CE School of Commerce with additional classes studied at UNO for accounting and computer science. She retired from Blue Cross Blue Shield of NE from the accounts payable department March 2018.
If there was a garage sale a mile away, Mikki definitely could spot it. She enjoyed antiquing and finding the most unusual and unique finds at sales. She had a love for collecting, most notably her Kewpie collection, if she had 1 she has 100s. Family was very important to her, on her worse days she managed to ask how things were going with us.
Preceding her in death were her parents Jeff & Evelyn Hinze, her son Chad at age 6, her husband Mike, and her brother in law Dan Hemenway.
Pallbearers are her nieces and nephews, Shannon Jacob, Scott Jacob, Jason Jacob, Michelle (Jacob) McIntosh, Shawn Hemenway, Jennifer (Hemenway) Jensen, Brett Hemenway, and Brandon Hemenway. Honorary pallbearers are her 2 Grandchildren Celeste Cook and Chael Cook.
She is survived by her two children Chance (Heather) Cook & Chellie (Nate) Ruckman. Her two grandchildren Celeste & Chael Cook. Her two sisters Carla (Eli) Jacob and Kathy (Hemenway) (Marv) Kallhoff, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.